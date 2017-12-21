Suspended for hugging, student plans to move HC

Thiruvananthapuram : A 12th standard student, who was suspended by his school for hugging a girl, is planning to appeal against a high court order upholding the suspension as he hopes to appear for his board exams next year.

The incident took place during a cultural programme organised by the St Thomas Central School in Makkolakkal near here on July 21. The girl had performed in an event following which the boy had hugged her. According to the boy’s father, the congratulatory hug was “blown out of proportion” by the school authorities and it completely “demoralised” his son.

The school suspended the boy after the incident. The girl also was not attending classes, with the school maintaining that she had not submitted the requisite documents for admission.

The school authorities maintained that the boy was suspended in order to discipline him.