Suspected vehicle thief lynched in Manipur

Imphal: Villagers lynched a suspected motor vehicle thief in Manipur, sparking fears of Hindu-Muslim tensions, police said on Friday. Farooq Khan of Thoubal district was beaten to death by villagers of Tharoijam in Imphal district on Thursday. Muslim organisations are demanding a thorough probe by the government, contending that the victim was innocent. Police say they have taken steps to ensure the crime does not have a communal spillover.