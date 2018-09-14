Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Suspected vehicle thief lynched in Manipur

Suspected vehicle thief lynched in Manipur

— By IANS | Sep 14, 2018 07:10 pm
FOLLOW US:

Imphal: Villagers lynched a suspected motor vehicle thief in Manipur, sparking fears of Hindu-Muslim tensions, police said on Friday. Farooq Khan of Thoubal district was beaten to death by villagers of Tharoijam in Imphal district on Thursday. Muslim organisations are demanding a thorough probe by the government, contending that the victim was innocent. Police say they have taken steps to ensure the crime does not have a communal spillover.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK