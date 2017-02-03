Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militant held in south Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces today apprehended a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militant from Pulwama district of south Kashmir, a police official said.

Manzoor Ahmad Ganaie, who was reported missing since January 19, was apprehended by security forces during cordon and search operation at Nowpora in Pulwama this afternoon, the official said.

One pistol and two hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the arrested ultra, believed to be a member of LeT, the official said.

Further details of the incident are awaited as search operation was still in progress, he said.