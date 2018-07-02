Sushma Swaraj’s husband comes to her rescue over troll, hits back at Twitter user

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal hit back at a Twitter user who asked him to “beat her up” over Lucknow inter-faith passport row. Taking to Twitter, Kaushal asked the social media user to “not use such words for her”.

“Your words have given us unbearable pain. Just to share with you, my mother died of cancer in 1993. Sushma was an MP and a former Education Minister. She lived in the hospital for a year. She refused to engage a medical attendant and attended on my dying mother personally,” Kaushal tweeted.

“Such was her devotion to the family. As per my father’s wish, she lit my father’s pyre. We adore her. Please do not use such words for her. We are first generation in law and politics. We pray for nothing more than her life. Pls convey my profound regards to your wife,” he added. Kaushal re-tweeted a now-deleted tweet of Twitter user Mukesh Gupta, who asked him to beat his wife “when she comes home” and “teach her not to do Muslim appeasement” as “Muslims never vote for the BJP”.

The EAM was earlier also trolled by many Twitter users for helping an inter-faith couple, who were allegedly harassed by the officials of Lucknow passport office over their religion. On Saturday, after liking few of the negative tweets that came her way over the same issue, Sushma put up a poll on Twitter asking if people approved of them. “Friends: I have liked some tweets. This is happening for the last few days. Do you approve of such tweets? Please RT,” she tweeted.