Sushma Swaraj trolled by Modi’s followers: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was trolled by none other than the followers of PM Narendra Modi, whom he encourages.

“We have seen that the trolls are being followed by Modiji. And the trolls are encouraged by Prime Minister. And now through trolls, a lady minister and one of the most senior BJP leader is being harassed,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said here.

The trolling came after Vikas Mishra, an officer in the regional passport office in Lucknow, was transferred after he allegedly humiliated an inter-faith couple, asking the woman to change her last name and the man to convert to Hinduism. Later, passports were issued to the couple, who had complained to Sushma Swaraj, and they thanked her and her Ministry.