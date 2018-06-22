Sushma Swaraj meets European Union High Representative

Brussels, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today met European Union High Representative Federica Mogherini and held “excellent” discussions on a range of issues including security, trade and investment on the last leg of her four-nation tour in Belgium. Swaraj arrived in Belgium on Wednesday from Luxembourg on the last leg of her four-nation tour. Earlier, she had visited France and Italy.

“EAM Sushma Swaraj met with the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini. Excellent discussions on maximising full potential of India-EU strategic partnership, including implementation of the decisions taken at the previous India-EU Summit in 2017,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.”EAM Sushma Swaraj and her EU counterpart Federica Mogherini discussed issues related to foreign policy and security, trade & investment and exchanged views on regional and global issues,” he said.

During her stay in Belgium, Swaraj has held wide ranging discussions with the EU leadership to strengthen India-EU strategic partnership. India and the EU have been strategic partners since 2004. The 28-nation bloc is India’s largest regional trading partner with bilateral trade in goods standing at USD 88 billion in 2016. India received around USD 83 billions of foreign direct investment from Europe between 2000 and 2017, constituting approximately 24 per cent of the total FDI inflows into the country during the period.