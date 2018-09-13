Sushma Swaraj leaves for two-day visit to Russia 

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Thursday left for a two-day visit to Moscow, Russia. During her visit, she will attend the 23rd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical and Economic Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). It will be co-chaired by Swaraj and Yuri Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

IRIGC-TEC is a standing body which annually meets and reviews ongoing activities of bilateral cooperation in the fields of bilateral trade and investment, science and technology, culture and other issues of mutual interest. The Commission, after taking the stock of bilateral cooperation in various fields, will provide policy recommendations and directions in the concerned fields. The last meeting of the Commission was held in New Delhi in December 2017.