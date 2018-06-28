Surgical Strikes Videos: Watch how Indian Army destroyed terror camps

Almost two years later, the surgical strikes which were carried out under the aegis of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making headlines again. The reason for the surgical strikes, which were carried in the intervening night of September 28 and 29, 2016, are in headlines again as video footage of the operation was broadcast by several news channels on Wednesday (27 June).

The videos which were shown on TV channels show heavy destruction carried out on terrorists’ bunkers. The video was captured through cameras mounted on the helmets of the commandos and drones hovering in the sky. The TV channels have claimed that the anti-terror ops were recorded on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Thermal Imaging (TI) cameras.

The operation was conducted between 500 meters to three kilometers across the LoC. The videos clearly show how commandos, acting on specific information about the location of terrorists, targeted and neutralised them. Commandoes of Army special forces were para-dropped into the Pakistani territory by ALH Dhruv helicopters. Videos also show how Army took aim of terror launch pads and destroyed them with grenades and rocket launchers.

The six-hour surgical strike in which the Indian Army destroyed seven terror launch pads, and was conducted days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned that Uri attack, in which 17 Army personnel were killed, would not go unpunished.