Supriyo booked in WB

Kolkata : Amid the prevailing tension in parts of Raniganj and adjoining areas in West Bengal’s Paschim Burdwan district following clashes over Ram Navami rallies, Union Minister Babul Supriyo was on Thursday not allowed to enter the area.

An FIR against the minister was also lodged for violation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc, L.N. Meena, Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Police, told IANS over phone.

Citing security reasons, police stopped the car of the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises as he tried to enter the Railpar area in the district. “As a public representative, it is my duty to be with the people when they are in trouble and I have every right to visit my constituency. Police was saying that I would not be allowed to go as Section 144 is imposed in the area.

“Being a minister, I cannot violate rules,” said Asansol MP Supriyo who also engaged in a verbal duel with police personnel surrounding his car.

Incidentally, a group of people raised slogans against the minister demanding that he should leave the area.

“People of Ranigunj are attacked, police force is outnumbered and severely injured. And the Mamata government could only muster cutting off internet connectivity for 2 days? Because goons on the streets have been downloading weapons and bombs off the internet, is it now,” Supriyo tweeted later.