Supreme Court’s 2G scam judge rips thru Arun Jaitley stance

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge Justice GS Singhvi, who cancelled all the 122 2G spectrum licences in 2012, on Friday tore apart Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s criticism of the CBI special court’s verdict acquitting all the 18 accused, including the then telecom minister A Raja and his DMK MP colleague Kanimozhi.

Jaitley had claimed the Apex Court’s judgment had already settled the matter of criminality involved in 2G. But Singhvi said the issue before the CBI court was “completely different” from the issue before the Supreme Court in 2012, in which all the licences issued by Raja were cancelled. He said the case before the top court was the allocation of spectrum without auction, while the CBI court was to determine whether there was a conspiracy and corruption in the allocation.

“The question whether or not there was a conspiracy and corruption in spectrum allocation was not before us — that was for the CBI court to decide,” the former judge said, underlining that the Apex Court had decided the civil aspect of the issue while the CBI court went into the criminal aspects.

“The issue before the Supreme Court was the allocation of spectrum without auction – the fundamental principle of distribution of natural resources,” he said, adding that his Bench had held it as impermissible. The Apex Court had taken cognizance of a petition based on the leaked CAG report that alleged a notional loss of Rs 1.67 lakh crore to the national exchequer in allocation of 2G spectrum to some private companies at throwaway prices and ordered a CBI probe under supervision. It was on its directive to the Delhi High Court that Special Judge O P Saini was appointed to hold the trial.