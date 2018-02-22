Supreme Court to hear plea by Kerala Haj Committee challenging Centre’s guidelines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the plea filed by Kerala Haj Committee challenging the Centre’s guidelines in Haj pilgrim selection. On February 19, the Committee had filed a plea challenging Centre’s guidelines.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to file a reply as to what are the states and their quota status with respect to giving quota to Haj pilgrims. Earlier in January, the Union government scrapped the Haj subsidy for pilgrims as the fund will instead be used for the empowerment of minorities from this year.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Haj subsidy funds will now be used for the education of girls and women of the minority community. However, there is an exception to the rules for the poor and people over 70 years of age.

Naqvi also stated that Muslim women in India have been allowed to travel for Haj without a ‘Mehram’, or a male guardian. On January 14, a bilateral agreement was signed in connection with Haj 2018, during the meeting between Naqvi and Saudi Arabia’s Haj and Umrah Minister Muhammad Benten. A total of 1,70,000 Indian pilgrims are expected to travel for Haj in 2018.