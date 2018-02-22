Supreme Court to hear Kerala Love-Jihad case today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the Kerala Love-Jihad case. On Wednesday, the Apex Court had refused to adjourn Thursday’s hearing in the case. Hadiya’s father had requested Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra to defer the hearing scheduled to be on February 22, but it was not allowed by the court. In November last year, Shafin Jahan, husband of Hadiya, filed a complaint with the police, alleging that attempts are being made to reconvert his wife to Hinduism, ahead of her appearance in the Supreme Court.

Shafin claimed that his wife was counseled by a religious teacher for over three hours to change her religion back to Hinduism. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a sealed report in the Supreme Court in connection with the case. 24-year-old Hadiya had recently converted to Islam after her marriage to Shafin Jahan.

Hadiya is now with her parents, who have alleged that her marriage to a Muslim man is a case of so-called ‘love jihad’. The case is under the consideration of the top court, which had ordered the NIA to look into it. In September last year, Jahan had filed a plea in the court to call off the NIA probe, alleging the investigation agency of being unfair.