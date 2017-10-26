Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Supreme Court refuses nod to Jaypee Group to hive off Yamuna Expressway

Supreme Court refuses nod to Jaypee Group to hive off Yamuna Expressway

— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 07:51 am
FOLLOW US:

Jaypee Group Logo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused permission to embattled Jaiprakash Associates Ltd to hive-off the rights of multi-crore six-lane Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The apex court, however, extended the time from October 27 to November 5 for the company to deposit Rs 2000 crore. “We are not inclined to entertain the application for modification of the order dated 11th September 2017.

However, we extend the time to deposit the sum of Rs 2000 crore till November 5, 2017,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said. Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) had approached the apex court seeking to hive-off the rights of Yamuna Expressway and modification or recall of September 11 order relating to deposit of Rs 2000 crore.

During the hearing, the bench said that homebuyers who were earlier moving from pillar to post to get possession of their flats were now getting their money back after the courts took up their cause. The top court observed that it was easy to ensure that flat buyers get their money refunded from errant builders, rather than getting their flats from them.


At the outset, Sibal said the company has an offer from a Singapore-based firm to hive-off the expressway at a cost of Rs 2,500-3,000 crore. “We need money to pay the homebuyers. This company which is running four highways in the country has given us an offer. This is a reputed Singapore-based company. To hive-off, we need permission of the court as per earlier orders,” he said.

The apex court had on September 11 directed Jaypee Associates, the parent company of Jaypee Infratech, to take prior approval of the court if it wished to sell any asset or property to raise funds to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore to be deposited by it in the apex court registry by October 27 to pay off the troubled home buyers.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…