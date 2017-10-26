Supreme Court refuses nod to Jaypee Group to hive off Yamuna Expressway

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused permission to embattled Jaiprakash Associates Ltd to hive-off the rights of multi-crore six-lane Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The apex court, however, extended the time from October 27 to November 5 for the company to deposit Rs 2000 crore. “We are not inclined to entertain the application for modification of the order dated 11th September 2017.

However, we extend the time to deposit the sum of Rs 2000 crore till November 5, 2017,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said. Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) had approached the apex court seeking to hive-off the rights of Yamuna Expressway and modification or recall of September 11 order relating to deposit of Rs 2000 crore.

During the hearing, the bench said that homebuyers who were earlier moving from pillar to post to get possession of their flats were now getting their money back after the courts took up their cause. The top court observed that it was easy to ensure that flat buyers get their money refunded from errant builders, rather than getting their flats from them.

At the outset, Sibal said the company has an offer from a Singapore-based firm to hive-off the expressway at a cost of Rs 2,500-3,000 crore. “We need money to pay the homebuyers. This company which is running four highways in the country has given us an offer. This is a reputed Singapore-based company. To hive-off, we need permission of the court as per earlier orders,” he said.

The apex court had on September 11 directed Jaypee Associates, the parent company of Jaypee Infratech, to take prior approval of the court if it wished to sell any asset or property to raise funds to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore to be deposited by it in the apex court registry by October 27 to pay off the troubled home buyers.