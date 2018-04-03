Supreme Court on SC/ ST Act: We are not against the Act, innocent should not be punished

The Supreme Court while hearing the review petition filed by Attorney General said that they were not against the SC/ST Act, But it said, “Innocent should not be punished.’

As per news updates, the apex court, while conducting an open hearing of the case said that the main reason behind their amendment of the law by introducing new safeguards was to ensure that innocents were not punished. The apex court also said that they were not interested in listening to a review petition. “Most likely, people who protested did not even read our judgment,” the court added.