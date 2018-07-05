Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over reservation for orphans

Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Centre and states after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the Central Government to give benefits to orphans. The PIL demanded similar benefits to the orphans as extended to children belonging to minorities, SC’s, ST’s, OBCs and BPL categories.

“We have asked for reservations in education and job sectors for the orphans. I think that pre-matrix and post-matrix scholarships, education loans, finance, and credits must also be extended to this weakest section,” lawyer Poulomi Shukla said.

The PIL also demanded at least one orphanage in every district, with the lawyer requesting the honorable court to look into the matter. It is learnt that states like Jharkhand don’t have any orphanage in 21 out of their 23 districts.