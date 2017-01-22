Supreme Court hearing on postponing the budget on Mon

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court will be hearing on Monday a petition seeking postponement of the Union Budget presentation in February ahead of the Assembly elections in five states on the ground that it would vitiate the elections and influence voters in favour of ruling dispensation.

The court ruling may come even before the Election Commission takes decision on the Opposition’s demand to order the budget presentation only after the Assembly elections are over in March and instead asked the government why the budget was postponed in 2012 during the elections in the same states.

Besides the pleading to defer the budget, the PIL also urged the court to restrain the government from declaring any relief, programme or any other sops until the state assembly elections are over.