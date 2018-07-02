Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiPlaneCrash
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#SushmaSwaraj
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging appointment of CVC K V Chowdary

Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging appointment of CVC K V Chowdary

— By PTI | Jul 02, 2018 12:16 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K V Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner (VC) T M Bhasin. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said there were no grounds to quash the appointments of Chaudhary and Bhasin.

The court was hearing a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent CVC Chaudhary and VC Bhasin. The plea alleged that they did not have a “clean record” and a non-transparent procedure was followed while appointing them.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK