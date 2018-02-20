Supreme Court asks Latha Rajinikanth superstar Rajanikanth’s wife’s company to pay back loan

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a company, one of whose directors is Latha Rajinikanth – wife of Tamil superstar-turned politician Rajinikanth and one of the firm’s directors, to repay the outstanding loan within three months, otherwise she will liable for the amount.

Latha Rajinikanth is one of the Directors of the Mediaone Global Entertainment that had taken Rs 14.90 crore loan from Bengaluru-based Ad-Bureau Advertising to finish post-production work of Rajanikanth-Deepika Padukone starrer film “Kochadaiiyaan”, directed by Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya. The amount outstanding is Rs 6.20 crore.

Keeping the petition by Ad-Bureau Advertising pending for three months, the bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R.Banumathi, in their order, said that Mediaone would pay the amount in three months failing which Latha Rajanikanth would bear the burden of payment.

“Special leave petition is kept pending for three months. Within the aforesaid period of three months if the company – Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd – does not pay the balance dues, the respondent-accused (Latha Rajanikanth) has undertaken before the Court to pay the amount due,” it said.

Recording the statement made on behalf of Latha Rajanikanth, the court directed the next hearing of the matter on July 3.