Supreme Court allows passive Euthanasia with guidelines, says humans have right to die with dignity

Supreme Court says passive Euthanasia is permissible with guidelines. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra passed the order allowing passive Euthanasia with guidelines. Human beings have the right to die with dignity, says Supreme Court.

Supreme Court says it has laid down guidelines on who would execute the will and how nod for passive euthanasia would be granted by the medical board. Its guidelines and directives shall remain in force till a legislation is brought to deal with the issue, says the apex court.