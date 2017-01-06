Supreme Court accepts Justice Katju’s apology, closes contempt proceedings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday brought curtains down on the contempt proceedings against its former judge, Justice Markandey Katju, as it accepted an unconditional apology tendered by him.

Closing the case, the bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit in their order said: “In view of the apology tendered, we accept and close the proceeding.”

“I offer my unconditional apology for publishing the above captioned writings and have deleted the same from my blog entries on Facebook,” Katju said in his apology that was read out in the court by senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan appearing for him.

“I express my respect for the judicial appointment process and for the judiciary as an institution of governance,” he said.

Urging the court to take his unconditional apology on record, Katju told the court: “I am prepared to read it in open court if I am called upon to do so.”