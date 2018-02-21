Madurai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday launched his own political party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’. The symbol of the party, translated as ‘People’s Justice Centre’, is ‘enjoining hands’. “You must be an example to the present day political system and I will be seeking your suggestion rather than giving you speeches,” the politicain said while addressing public at the launch event.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tamil Nadu in-charge Somnath Bharti were also present at the event here. Haasan had last year announced his entry into politics, saying he would launch his own political party in February 2018.

“We dream a new party, a new path, a new policy. Let people awake in ‘People’s Justice’,” he tweeted after the launch. Haasan had a few days back visited Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M. Karunanidhi and working President M.K. Stalin at their residence in Chennai and sought wishes for his new journey. He has said that he is ‘picking ideologies from everyone’ before the launch of his party. Haasan’s on-screen friend and superstar Rajinikanth has also said that he would float his own political party.