Sunday Gyaan! Not yet applied for a passport? Here’s how to do it

Passport is a must while you are travelling abroad and is also an important identity proof. Earlier, it was a humungous task to apply for a passport. But, recently in June, the task was simplified. The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj launched a new scheme under which a person can apply for a passport from anywhere in India irrespective of the place of stay.

The minister also launched a mobile application, available in Android and iOS platforms, that would have the facilities for applying, paying and scheduling appointments for acquiring a passport. The application can be submitted irrespective of whether the person’s present residential address was within the jurisdiction of the selected Regional Passport Office (RPO) or not, a ministry of external affairs (MEA) statement said.

Here’s how you can apply for an ordinary passport online under the new scheme:

Register through the Passport Seva Online Portal or the mPassport Seva App. Login to the portal with the registered login ID. Click on Apply for a fresh passport/re-issue of passport. Select the state and city along with the district where you want to apply from. If you enter any city other than the one mentioned in your permanent address, your passport will be verified and issued from that address. A reconfirmation box will pop up to verify from where you want your passport to be issued. Your regional passport office will be changed to the location you have chosen and you will have to log in again for registration. After filling the form, click on the “Pay and Schedule Appointment” link on the “View Saved/Submitted Applications” screen to schedule an appointment. The police verification, if required for a specific passport, would be conducted at the address specified in the application form. The passport will be delivered by the RPO at the address specified by the applicant.

Takal Passports:

Depending on the requirement and urgency for a passport, there are two types of application you can make. Normal & Tatkal. While Normal is considered as the standard application process, the Tatkal passport deals with applying for a passport when you need it urgently and willing to pay an additional amount to get your application processed. Under the Tatkal system, a passport is dispatched strictly within 3 business days.

Steps to apply for a Tatkal passport: