Sunanda Pushkar case: Shashi Tharoor likely to appear before Delhi court today

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is likely to appear before Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturday, as the latter issued summon against him after taking cognizance on the charge-sheet filed by Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Tharoor in connection with the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Tharoor will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs. One lakh, and only then he will be granted anticipatory bail by the Delhi court. “He (Tharoor) has been granted bail on two conditions i.e he cannot travel abroad without prior permission of the court and that he could not tamper with the evidences and witnesses. He also has to file Rs. 1 lakh in the court which it demands,” advocate Vikas Pahwa told media here.

On Wednesday, the court reserved its order on Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea in connection with the same. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) opposed Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea. Earlier on May 24, the Delhi court, which was hearing the case, transferred the matter to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal.

On May 14, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the court, in which it named Tharoor as an accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Tharoor, however, had dismissed the charge sheet filed as “preposterous”. Meanwhile, the court might also hear Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy’s application, seeking its nod to allow him to assist the prosecution in the case. Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.