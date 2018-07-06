Suggested Sonia Gandhi to get Rahul married to a ‘good Brahmin girl’ to become PM: TDP MP

Vizag: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP JC Diwakar Reddy has said that he had once suggested United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi to get her son and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi ‘married to a Brahmin girl’ so that Rahul can become the prime minister.

Addressing a public gathering, Reddy said on July 4 that since Rahul needed the support of Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh, he should get married to a ‘good Brahmin girl’.

In the context of Rahul’s elevation as prime minister, Reddy said, “When I was in the Congress I suggested to Sonia Gandhi that if Rahul wants to be the prime minister in 2014, he needs support of UP Brahmins. The Brahmin community is ruling in UP. That is why I suggested to her that get Rahul married to a good Brahmin girl. But Sonia Gandhi didn’t listen to me,” Reddy said.

Reddy, who won from Anantpur parliamentary seat, has been six times MLA on a Congress party ticket but later joined the TDP ahead of the General Elections in 2014.