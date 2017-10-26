Free Press Journal
Such a simple man: Tillerson at iconic Gandhi memorial

Such a simple man: Tillerson at iconic Gandhi memorial

— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 12:06 am
New Delhi : US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday visited the iconic memorial of Mahatma Gandhi here and hailed him as one of the few global leaders who changed the world. During his brief visit, Tillerson was given a tour of the room at the Birla House where Gandhi had spent his last 144 days, reports PTI.

Dressed in a grey suit, the US Secretary of State later paid tribute to Gandhi at the Martyr’s Column, a monument erected at the spot in the lawns of the sprawling House, where he was killed on January 30, 1948 by Nathuram Godse, when he was taking a stroll there.

The House was converted into a memorial after his assassination. A museum, an art gallery, a library and bookstore are housed in its well-kept white bungalow.


A statue of Mahatma sculpted by noted artist Ram Sutar welcomes visitors near the main entrance, in its premises which includes a manicured lawn at the back and a giant world peace gong in the front of the building.

