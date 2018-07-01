Cong spokesman Surjewala in a tweet said, “Pre-May 2014, money in Swiss banks was black… now it has turned white.”

New Delhi : The Congress on Saturday put a question mark on two finance ministers — Arun Jaitley and officiating Piyush — jumping over the “black money” issue.

Its chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala asked PM Modi to clarify on “your FMs say it’s stupid to say money in Swiss Banks is Black.”

Reminding Modi in a tweet that “On 22nd December 2013, you said every child knows black money is kept in Swiss Banks,” he asked, “Which one of these two statements is ‘Stupid’? If Swiss money is “white”, which is “black” money?”

Surjewala also refers to a circular of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) that says “You’ll receive information in September 2019 of ‘Swiss bank A/C” holders for 2018 and thereafter only.”

CBDT had issued a circular on November 22, 2016 after signing the joint declaration between India and Switzerland that says, “As a result, it will now be possible for India to receive from September 2019 onwards, the financial information of accounts held by Indian residents in Switzerland for 2018 and subsequent years, on an automatic basis.”

“Why are the 2 Fms (?) then rushing to defend all “Swiss bank A/c holders” without any information,” he asked the PM in another tweet.

What any irony. “Pre-May 2014, money in Swiss banks was black… In 49 months of Modi Govt, it turned white.”

“While the 2 Fms (?) defend ‘Swiss bank A/C holders” saying it is not illegal, CBDT says no information on Swiss Bank A/Cs would be available till September 2019,” Surjewala tweeted. He said he can only say, “Fair & Lovely lies of FMs.”