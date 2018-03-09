Student politics: Haasan IS on a different pitch from Rajini’s

Chennai : Makkal Neethi Mayyam founder president Kamal Haasan on Thursday asked students to keep tabs on politics as it could change one’s life, a pitch different from that of his co-star and aspiring politician Rajinikanth.

Days after Rajinikanth requested students to keep away from politics during their academic life, Haasan said, “I do not say that you should all become politicians but you must monitor it (politics).”

On March 5, Rajinikanth had urged students to concentrate on their studies during their academic life, confining themselves to voting, reports PTI.

Addressing students at an educational institution near here, Haasan told them that he was repeating a question posed by the former president, the late A P J Abdul Kalam.

The actor-turned-politician said the question is “how many of you are going to be with political awareness.” He said he was not posing the question out of selfishness.

The top actor, who launched his party last month following his visit to Kalam’s Rameswaram residence, he said students should keep a tab on politics.

“Since many students of my generation had forgotten to monitor politics, today it (politics) is in such a state,” he said.

Like sports, arts and science which will provide sustenance, the actor said “it should not be forgotten that politics is a sakthi (power) which has the capability to change your life.”