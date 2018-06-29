strongly told Pak, says Haley in India Can’t tolerate terror safe haven, have

New Delhi : The US has strongly told Pakistan that providing a safe haven to terrorists cannot be tolerated, American Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Thursday, asserting that Washington and New Delhi must become global leaders in the fight against terrorism.

In her address at a thinktank here on advancing India-US relations, she said neither of the two nations can afford to turn a blind eye to the regimes that produce, harbour, and support terrorists, and in this context, the US is approaching its “relationship with Pakistan differently than in the past”.

Though in many instances Pakistan had been a partner of the US, but it cannot tolerate the Pakistani government, or any other government, giving a safe haven to terrorists, she said.

“We won’t tolerate it. We are communicating this message to Pakistan more strongly than in the past and we hope to see changes,” the 46-year-old Indian-American said in her address at the event organised by the Observer Research Foundation.

Noting that the US and India have experienced the pain of terrorism, she said both the countries share a commitment to defeat terrorists and the hate ideology that motivates them.

“We share an urgent interest in eliminating the terrorist networks that threaten us, and to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of terrorists and their sponsors.

“Both our nations lost citizens in the horrific Mumbai attacks a decade ago. As fellow democracies, the United States and India must be global leaders in the fight against terrorism,” Haley said.