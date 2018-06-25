Strike called by separatists disrupts normal life in Kashmir

Srinagar: Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir today due to strike called by separatists against the recent civilian killings in the valley. Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said public transport was sparse but private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were plying in many areas of the city. Private educational institutions were shut because of the strike, the officials said. They said similar reports were received from other district headquarters of the valley.

There were no restrictions on the movement of people anywhere in Kashmir, the officials said. Separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), asked people to observe a complete strike today against the recent civilian killings allegedly in firing by security forces.