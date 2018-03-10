Statue Vandalism Continues: Now, BR Ambedkar’s statue in Azamgarh damaged

There is no stopping of vandalism of statues of eminent personalities. Days after Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue in Chennai desecrated, now a statue of Dalit icon was vandalised in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. ANI has shared a picture where Ambedkar statue’s neck appears broken.

BR #Ambedkar ‘s statue vandalized in Azamgarh, police at the spot pic.twitter.com/QkrehFKMis — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2018



As per the reports, as soon as the incident was reported, the police has reached the spot.

To note, the series of statues breaking began with the idol of Russian icon Lenin in Tripura followed by idol of Periyar in Tamil Nadu and Mahatma Gandhi in Kolkata.