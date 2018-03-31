Statue vandalisation continues: Ambedkar statue vandalised in Allahabad

Lucknow: A statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was vandalised in Allahabad on Saturday, police said. The statue with its head chopped off was found by residents at a park in the city’s Trivenipuram locality. “We are aware of the matter and are trying to locate the suspects,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Allahabad Aakash Kulhari told IANS. He said a case has been registered and ruled out any tension in the area following the incident. A similar incident took place in Meerut on March 7.