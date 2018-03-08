Statue razing: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders officials to ensure security of statues

Lucknow: Following directives from the Home Ministry to curb vandalisation of statues after a number of such incidents in the past few days in many parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure that no such incident takes place in the state.

In a directive to the District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police, the Chief Minister said that peace and maintaining law and order was the top priority of the state government and no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. “People trying to disrupt peace will be dealt with firmly,” Adityanath said.

He also asked officials to ensure that the statues of eminent people in their respective districts are well taken care of. Adityanath expressed displeasure at the Meerut incident where miscreants damaged a statue of Dalit icon Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar in a village. He asked officials to take strict action against the people behind the act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over the vandalisation of statues, after which the Union Home Ministry had issued an advisory to all states to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The missive by the Chief Minister is a follow up to this, an official told IANS.