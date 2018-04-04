Statue razing continues: Mahatma Gandhi vandalised in Rajasthan

Yet another statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been vandalised in Rajsamand’s Nathdwara, Rajasthan, reported ANI. Earlier on March 8 a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged by unknown persons in Thaliparamba area of Kannur, Kerala.

In past months, a statue of iconic Dravidian leader Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu, while a statue of Jana Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee was targeted in West Bengal. Dr. BR Ambedkar, statues were targetted by miscreants in Meerut’s Mawana. It all started when the statue of Communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was brought down in Tripura after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Left front government out of power in the state.