Statue razing continues: Another Ambedkar statue vandalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad
Lucknow: A statue of Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar has been vandalised in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light when locals woke up at the Nagla Jhamman village on Wednesday morning and they soon hit the road to protest against the incident.
Police suspect that some miscreants vandalised the statue in the night to create tension in the area. Senior police officers have rushed to the spot to pacify the angry locals and members of the Dalit community who are demanding that the people behind the incident be immediately arrested. An additional police force has also been sent to the area, fearing violence.
There have been over half-a-dozen incidents of vandalising of the statues of Ambedkar in various parts of Uttar Pradesh over the last one month. Only a day ago the state police had sounded an alert across Uttar Pradesh for possible attempts to damage statues of the Dalit stalwart ahead of his birth anniversary on April 14. Ambedkar statues have recently been vandalised in Meerut, Budayun, Saharanpur, Firozabad, and Bulandshahr in March, triggering angry protests from the opposition Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP).
JUST ARRIVED
- Indore: President Ramnath Kovind to arrive in Mhow on April 14
- Facebook data breach: BJP seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology after Mark Zuckerberg accepts data theft
- Statue razing continues: Another Ambedkar statue vandalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad
- ‘Krrish 4’: Hrithik and dad Rakesh Roshan not on the same page?
- Indore: City to build online data bank of old buildings
EDITOR’S PICK
Cauvery dispute: Endless water Wars
The Centre’s reluctance to set up a separate authority to distribute Cauvery waters among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry…
India and Nepal on the same page again?
The foreign ministry mandarins in South Block miscalculated hugely when India cold-shouldered K P Sharma Oli in the run-up to…
Private banks raise governance concerns
Controversies at two of India’s top three private banks have raised concerns, not merely about fraud and bad loan, but…
Controlled elections Panchayat elections in West Bengal
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to provide relief to the BJP which had sought its intervention following widespread incidents…
Why Narendra Modi government has a problem with media
Last week, the Modi government had a Trumpian moment. In a debate reminiscent of the battle between President Donald Trump…