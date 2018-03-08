Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Lenin
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#Aadhaar
#WomensDay2018
Home / India / Statue hatred continues: Mahatma Gandhi statue damaged in Kerala, paint poured on Ambedkar’s bust in Chennai

Statue hatred continues: Mahatma Gandhi statue damaged in Kerala, paint poured on Ambedkar’s bust in Chennai

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 08, 2018 11:48 am
FOLLOW US:

Photo Credit ANI

The vandalisation of statues of political and ideological figures across the country has found its latest victims — Mahatma Gandhi, and Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar.

According to ANI, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged by unknown persons in Thaliparamba area of Kannur, Kerala. The spectacle of the statue was damaged. According to reports, the hooligans, who are yet to be identified, broke the spectacles on Gandhi’s statue before getting away in Thaliperambu area of the city. Also, unidentified miscreants poured paint on the bust of Dr BR Ambedkar in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai last night.

Also Read: Statue row: Opposition condemn damage to statues, slam BJP

“Ye pagalpan kahin rukega nahi. Jab kendra Sarkar kamzor rehti hai ya unke taraf se ishara jaata hai to aisi harkatein hoti jaengi. Kendra ko maan’na padega ki wo fail hai ya ye jaanbujh ke kara rahe hain. Akalmand ke liye ishara kaafi hai”, Renuka Chowdhury of Congress told ANI.

In past three days, a statue of iconic Dravidian leader Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu, while a statue of Jana Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee was targeted in West Bengal. Yesterday Dr BR Ambedkar, statues was targetted by miscreants in Meerut’s Mawana late on Tuesday night. It all started when the statue of Communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was brought down in Tripura after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Left front government out of power in the state.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK