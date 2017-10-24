Standing during national anthem cannot be a test of patriotism, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that standing during national anthem cannot be a test of someone’s patriotism.

“Why one should show patriotism in the cinema hall? What Supreme Court has said is absolutely right and the observation of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud is correct. Standing during national anthem cannot be a test of someone’s patriotism. One can stand on official occasions like 15 August, 26 January, etc.”Owaisi told ANI.

Owaisi’s remarks came after the Supreme Court on Monday refused to modify its earlier order in connection with playing of National Anthem in movie theaters. The court also observed that not singing National Anthem at the movie theatres was not a sign of anti-nationalism.

The court, on November 30, 2016, had made it mandatory for movie halls to play the National Anthem before the screening of movies. It had later clarified that movie watchers would not be obliged to stand for the anthem if it is part of the film that is being screened. There have since been numerous incidents where people have been harassed at movie halls for not standing during the Anthem. The move has since attracted controversy, with arguments pitched online – both in favour of and against the move.