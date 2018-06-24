Stalin detained by police during protest

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin was detained by the police on Saturday, while he was protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Stalin was protesting against the arrest of DMK party cadres at Namakkal while accusing the Governor of acting against the principles of federalism.

Stalin said, “DMK has a history of showing black flags to many leaders, including Indira Gandhi, but never were cadres arrested. We want the Governor to resign.”

He also said Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam will not oppose the Governor as “they are afraid that their corruptions will be exposed”.

As many as 192 DMK cadres were detained in Trichy on Friday while they were holding a black-flag protest against the Governor.