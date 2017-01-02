Stalin bats for Smart Cards, riles TN govt over slips in PDS cards

Chennai : Accusing the Tamil Nadu government of being lethargic in replacing existing ration cards with smart cards, DMK Treasurer M K Stalin today demanded that the government should explain what it did with the Rs 318 crore allotted for the purpose.

“AIADMK regime continuing to be lethargic is strongly condemnable,” he said referring to the government yet again deferring issuance of smart cards for PDS beneficiaries and extending the validity of the existing cards by pasting additional slip.

In 2011, the AIADMK, soon after assuming power, had said that ration cards would be replaced by smart cards adding it was then estimated to cost about Rs 700 crore, he said. In 2015, Food Minister R Kamaraj had said that Rs 318 crore has been allocated for the Smart Card plan, he recalled.Stalin, who is also the leader of Opposition in the assembly, said the Minister had also said then that the plan would be implemented in the first phase in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli Districts.

Noting that the plan was yet to see the light of the day, he demanded, “a proper explanation by the government on what happened to Rs 318 crore fund and for what it was spent.”

“It is shameful that the government is only focusing onpasting additional slips in ration cards rather than implementing Smart Card plan,” he said in a statement.

He wanted to know if the “government has stepped back in the Smart card plan like it did on Food Security Act.”Since the essential commodities being distributed under the Public Distribution System in ration shops were very important for the poor and middle classes, he said Chief Minister Panneerselvam should give utmost importance to the matter.

Panneerselvam should take steps to immediately issue smart cards and end the confusion prevailing for six years on the issue, he said.