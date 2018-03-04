SSC scam: Cong too seeks CBI probe

The students came on street when the SSC cancelled an examination slated on February 17 because of the leakage of the question paper.

New Delhi : The Congress on Saturday backed the youths agitating in the capital for a CBI probe into alleged corruption and irregularities in the exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the non-gazetted posts at the Centre.

Its chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala compared the irregularities with the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh since the BJP came to power in 2006.

Pointing out that nearly one crore students try their luck in the SSC exams, he said such the irregularities are going on since 2016, but the youths have taken up the issue since early this week to put an end to systematic leak of the papers to benefit the selected few.

Surjewala urged the government to accept the youths’ demand for a CBI probe instead of accepting the SSC chairman’s suggestion to hold an SIT (special investigation team) by own staff that will only pull a curtain on the corruption.

The students came on street when the SSC cancelled an examination slated on February 17 because of the leakage of the question paper. Surjewala said the question paper was again leaked when the examination took place on February 21 and so the students are justified to demand the entire examination de novo.

He wondered why the government is sleeping over complaints of mass copying at 14 centres on November 30, 2016 and the invigilators had to register an FIR in Jaipur on getting the papers solved by taking screen-shots of the computers. He said the government had admitted mass copying, leakage of the question papers and proxy appearance of bogus persons in the examinations in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on November 30, 2016 but yet nothing done to plug these irregularities that are ditto copy of the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh.