SSC CHSL 2018: Final answer keys released at ssc.nic.in; Check how to download

Days after releasing the results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination 2017 Tier I, The Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer keys of the exam. The answer keys are released to ensure transparency in the exam system and it is also in the interest of the candidates. Those who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys on the official website ssc.nic.in. This facility is available for a month and the last date to check the keys is July 26.

Below are steps to check the answer keys:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘SSC CHSL answer key’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The candidates who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled for July 8, 2018. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.