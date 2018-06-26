SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 admit cards for MP released, exam to be conducted on July 15

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Madhya Pradesh has released the admit cards for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Tier II, for the examination which will held on July 15, 2018. Candidates can download the admit cards from SSC’s official website sscmpr.org.

The exam will be of 60 minutes duration and will test a candidate’s writing skills. The Paper would comprise essay-writing of 200-250 words and Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.

Steps to download SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC Madhya Pradesh – http://www.sscmpr.org

Step 2: Click on the download link for SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 admit card.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference.