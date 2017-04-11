Srinagar: Anantnag polls doubtful, RK Nagar cancelled

Srinagar/Chennai: A school building was set ablaze as mobs stoned security personnel on Monday in Anantnag town and adjoining areas, prompting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother and PDP contestant Tassaduq Hussain Mufti to seek deferment of the Wednesday Lok Sabha by-election in the region.

The fresh violence amid a complete shutdown in response to a call from separatists comes a day after widespread clashes and at least eight deaths during Sunday’s voting for the Srinagar by-polls. Only 6% voters cast their votes on Sunday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s polling in Anantnag, widespread clashes have erupted in the region, forcing the Election Commission to declare that it is evaluating the situation before taking a decision of a possible postponement of the elections.

In a related development, the poll panel has cancelled the by-elections in Chennai’s R.K. Nagar constituency, a day after cash-for-votes allegations surfaced. The elections were earlier scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

The Election Commission said that the bye-elections shall be held by the poll panel in due course. The poll panel’s decision came after income tax raids in Chennai found money was being distributed to lure voters.