Sridevi was murdered: Another shocker from Subramaniam Swamy

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramaniam Swamy on Tuesday opined that veteran actress Sridevi was murdered, even as the forensic report rules out any kind of foul play in her death.

Swamy also pointed a finger at the underworld terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, saying that we should take serious cognizance of the “illicit relations between cinema actresses and Dawood.” “It doesn’t appear to me the facts that have come out in the media are consistent. She never drank hard liquor so how did it enter her system? Was she forcibly fed? What happened to the CCTV, we have not heard a word about that,” Swamy told ANI, and added, “It suddenly appears in the media that she died of heart failure as if it’s pre-planned.”

At length, he concluded, “If you ask my opinion I’ll tell you that I think it’s murder.” The mystery around the death of the Indian actress has taken the country by storm since the forensic report stated that she died of accidental drowning after losing balance and falling in a bathtub full of water, contrary to initial reports that the cause of her death was cardiac arrest.

Traces of alcohol were also found in the actor’s body. Sridevi passed away on late Saturday night in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. After the postmortem, the body was reportedly sent for embalming. Her mortal remains will depart for India after the completion of necessary paperwork. It has also emerged that Sridevi’s husband, Boney Kapoor was summoned by the Dubai Police for an investigation into the case. The police recorded his statement, after which he was allowed to go back to his hotel room.