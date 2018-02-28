Sridevi has been pretty much a very unhappy woman: Ram Gopal Varma

Mumbai : Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who directed Sridevi in four films, says that the late actress was a “very unhappy woman” and her life was a “classic case of how each person’s actual life is completely different from how the world perceives it”.

In a personal note on her, Varma says that she was the most desirable woman and the biggest super star but that is ‘just a part of the story.’

He wrote: “For many, Sridevi’s life was perfect. Beautiful face, great talent, seemingly stable family with two beautiful daughters. From outside everything looked so enviable and desirable… But was Sridevi a very happy person and did she lead a very happy life?”

Varma says that he was aware about her life from the time he first met her. “I saw with my own eyes how her life was like a bird in the sky till her father’s death and then became like a bird in a cage due to her overprotective mother. Those days, actors used to be only paid in black and due to fear of tax raids her father reposed trust in friends and relatives who all betrayed her the moment the father died,” he wrote.

“Coupled with this the ignorant mother made many wrong investments in litigated properties and all those mistakes combined made her penny-less by the time Boney Kapoor came into her life. Boney himself was in huge debt,” he said.

Once the mother died, he added, her younger sister Shri Latha eloped and got married to their neighbour’s son.”

He said that before dying, the mother had willed all properties in Sridevi’s name. “But her sister made out a case and demanded half the property claiming that her mother was insane and not in her senses when she signed the will due to a brain surgery…So, in effect the woman desired by millions was all alone except for one Boney,” adds Verma.

He says that except for a short glimmer of hope in ‘English Vinglish’ (her comeback film), Sridevi had been pretty much very unhappy. “She went through so much in life; also, due to her early career entry, life never gave her time to grow up at a normal pace,” he said.

“More than the external peace, her internal mental state was of a high degree of concern and this caused her to look at her own self. She was the most beautiful woman for so many people. But did she think she was beautiful?’ the filmmaker asks rhetorically.

To him, she “always came across as very shy, insecure and low on confidence.”

He said that she was “scared about somebody finding out what her psychological insecurities were.” She was “very uptight, who built a psychological wall around her.” She did not really want anybody to really see what’s going on within her.

Varma says she was scared whether her daughters would be accepted. “I could see in her eyes the pain she was going through and that’s because she is actually a child trapped in a woman’s body…she is naive as a person, but suspicious because of her bitter experiences,” he said.

“Coming to her death, it is most likely a combination of heart stroke induced accidental drowning death in the tub. But medications might have played a huge role,” added Verma.

“Keeping the speculation on her death aside and coming back to the point, I generally don’t say ‘Rest in Peace’ after people die. But in her case, I want to really say it, because for the first time in her life, she will be at peace?”