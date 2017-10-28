Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to play peace maker in ‘Ram Temple’ dispute in Ayodhya

New Delhi/Ayodhya: In an interesting development in the run up to the general elections, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, has reportedly been approached by members of the two feuding groups — the Nirmohi Akhada and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board — to play the peacemaker in the simmering Ram Mandir dispute.

In conversation with a TV channel, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy confirmed the news, adding that he was privy to the mediation moves that were afoot. He confirmed that Sri Sri was being assigned the role of ‘mediator’ in the case, and the move would not, in any way, interfere with the proceedings of the court – a hearing of Sri Sri had some time back said he is ready to mediate on the Ram temple issue to facilitate its resolution. “Definitely, I am always ready to do any mediation anywhere”, he had said in response to a query.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, however, has denied reports that some of its members had met Sri to find a solution to the dispute. AIMPLB counsel Zafaryab Jilani told News18 that “there has been no such decision by the board” and “if individual members have done anything that doesn’t represent what AIMPLB stands by”. The historic case is set to be heard from December 5 in the Supreme Court by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

In 2010, Allahabad High Court had ruled that the 2.77 acres of the disputed land should be divided into 3 parts, with 1/3 going to the Ram Lalla (Infant Lord Ram), represented by the Hindu MahaSabha, for the construction of the Ram temple, 1/3 going to the Islamic Sunni Waqf Board and the remaining 1/3 going to a Hindu religious denomination Nirmohi Akhara. This order was challenged in the Supreme Court where the case is sub judice. The apex court on March 21, said that fresh attempts must be made by all parties to end the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute through a negotiated settlement where even Justice Khehar (the then CJI) offered to be a mediator. But this was not agreed upon.