‘Spirit of cooperative federalism good for India’, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said a spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism is good for the country, adding that it helps in brings in new plans and developments.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the National Legislators Conference with the theme ‘We For Development’ in the Central Hall of Parliament.

“In every state there are a few districts where development parameters are strong. We can learn from them and work on weaker districts. A spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism is very good for country,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the gathering.

“Public participation always helps. Wherever officials have worked with people and involved them with the development process, the results are transformative. Essential to identify the areas where districts need improvement and then address the shortcomings,” Prime Minister Modi added.

Explaining how to overcome the shortcomings, Prime Minister Modi said, “We need to work in a mission mode and bring positive change”.

“Once we decide to change even one aspect in the districts, we will get the momentum to work on the other shortcomings. We have the manpower, we have the skills and the resources. We need to work in a Mission Mode and bring a positive change. Our aim is social justice,” Prime Minister Modi noted.

“Working on the aspirational districts will improve India’s standing in the Human Development Index (HDI),” Prime Minister Modi said.

Finally lauding the conference, Prime Minister Modi asserted, “This conference of Legislators is a commendable initiative by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. It is good to have Legislators from various states coming together to discuss important issues”. About 175 public representatives participated in the conference. Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Presiding Officers of State Legislatures attended the function.