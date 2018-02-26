Special V-Day gift: Wife gives part of liver to husband

Coimbatore: In a compassionate move, a woman donated a part of her liver to her ailing husband, who is now recovering.

Jageer Hussain, a 36-year-old man suffering from a liver ailment was admitted at GEM Hospital here and advised liver transplant. On Valentine’s Day, his wife Nisha donated a part of her liver to him.

Hussain was suffering from the liver disease for the past two years. His condition was so harsh that the doctors had advised for a liver transplant.

Calling it a ‘gift’ to her husband, Nisha said, “Six years ago we got married, it was a love marriage. Every year I used to gift my husband on Valentine’s Day. And this year when he got admitted, I decided to gift him a part of my organ”.