‘Special invitee’ Kharge to skip Lokpal meeting

New Delhi : Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, has refused to attend as a ‘special invitee” a meeting called on Thursday for the selection of the Lokpal, the ombudsman.

He told reporters that he does not want to be a part of the farce of a paper formality since he cannot record his views without being even a full-fledged member.

In a 2-page letter to Prime Minister Modi, who heads the selection committee, he asserted that “mere presence without rights of participation, recording opinion and voting would be a mere eyewash,” just to showcase the opposition’s participation in the selection process in the face of the Supreme Court’s February 23 directive on delay in appointing the Lokpal.

He accused the government sitting tight on appointment of the Lokpal for four years notwithstanding Modi’s repeated rhetoric to fight corruption and now adopting this route as “a mere paper formality rather than seek any meaningful and constructive participation.”

“To anyone familiar with GJP government’s record in not establishing and preserving the office of the Lokayukta in Gujarat (when Modi was the CM), this would not come as a surprise,” Kharge wrote.

Asserting that the “leader of Opposition” mentioned in the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act passed by UPA government in 2013 cannot be substituted as a “special invitee,” Kharge challenged the PM to bring an Ordinance to substitute “leader of Opposition” with “leader of single largest party” as provided in a Bill brought in December 2014 and already cleared by a Parliament select committee but pushed into the cold storage.

The selection committee will be attended by the PM, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. There is also no clarity on the jurist to be appointed as its member by the President.