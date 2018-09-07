Space mission 2022: ISRO displays space suit and gives details about the capsule

The Indian Space Research Organisation displayed a space suit by agency. The suit was displaced at the launch of the sixth edition of Bengaluru Space Expo. The colour of the suit is orange and it took over two years to get completed at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Talking more about the suit, it can hold up to one oxygen cylinder which can give 60 minutes of oxygen to an astronaut.

As of now, ISRO has developed only two suits and will develop one more. So three Indian astronaut can go on space mission by 2022.The space research body also displayed the crew model and the crew escape model. A prototype crew model has already been tested by the Isro. In the crew model capsule, the three astronauts will be living for five to seven days in a 400-km orbit from the Earth’s surface. The capsule will have a thermal shield and it will turn into a ball of flame travelling towards the Earth when they re-enter the atmosphere.

The capsule will maintain the average temperature of 25 degree inside, and it will rotate around the earth every 90 minutes. The astronuts will conduct an experiment on micro gravity.

The capsule containing three astronauts will take 16 minutes from take-off to reach the desired orbit 400-km from Earth, and while returning will take 36 minutes to reach Earth.

The capsule is expected to land in the Arabian Sea, just off the coast of Gujarat where Indian Navy and Coast Guards will be on standby to lift the capsule as soon as it lands on water.