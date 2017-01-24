SP releases 4th list: Akhilesh to contest from Mubarakpur

Fields Mulayam’s 2nd daughter-in-law from Lucknow Cantt

Lucknow : In its fourth list released by SP , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Mubarakpur constituency while his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav will contest from Lucknow Cantonment.

Aparna Yadav, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second son Prateek, was, on Monday, fielded by Samajwadi Party from Lucknow Cantt constituency, making it a high profile contest as she will take on BJP’s Rita Bahuguna, who had won the seat in the last Assembly polls.

26-year-old Aparna, the latest entrant from the Yadav clan, figured in Samajwadi Party’s fourth list of 37 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The wife of the step-brother of SP president and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will cross swords with 67-year-old Rita, former state Congress chief who had won the seat in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Daughter of Congress stalwart and former state Chief Minister H.N. Bahuguna, Rita quit Congress in October last year to join BJP, after which she resigned as the legislator.

Aparna, a political greenhorn who has the backing of the ruling SP, has been nurturing the constituency under the banner of an NGO.

Although Aparna’s candidature was announced much earlier, the internecine tussle in Samajwadi Party and emergence of Akhilesh Yadav as the new party president had made her ticket unsure till it was announced today.

“People of the constituency know what work has been done there by their representative till now…they have seen how I have been working ever since I was given the responsibility of the seat by my party,” Aparna said.

BSP has fielded Yogesh Dixit making the fight triangular in the constituency which will go to polls in the third phase on February 19.

In the last polls, Rita, contesting on Congress ticket, had defeated BJP’s Suresh Chandra Tewari by a margin of over 21,000 votes. She remained active in the constituency all along.

Meanwhile, in the list released by SP state president Naresh Uttam, candidates were also declared for Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Ballia, Kannauj, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Azamgarh.

The party gave ticket to Rajesh Kushwaha from Ghazipur in place of sitting MLA and Minister Vijay Mishra.

Former minister Shadab Fatima, close to SP leader Shivpal Yadav who was sacked by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, was also denied ticket from Jahurabad seat (Ghazipur) and Mahendra Chauhan replaced her from the seat.

The party also changed its candidate from Gopalpur seat (Azamgarh) and gave ticket to Nafis Ahmad in place of sitting MLA and state minister Wasim Ahmad.

Though SP has so far given tickets to 324 candidates, it will ask its nominees to withdraw from those constituencies it has offered to Congress as part of seat-sharing agreement. —PTI